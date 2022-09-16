Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Has 2-Word Message Regarding Week 2 Status

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is still unsure about his Week 2 status.

When asked if he would take the field for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Dobbins gave a noncommittal answer.

"We'll see," he said.

Dobbins missed the Ravens' first game of the 2022 campaign as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered prior to the 2021 season. If he does take the field on Sunday, it will be his first game in more than a year.

This week has featured some encouraging steps in Dobbins' recovery process. The third-year running back returned as a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Newly-signed running back Kenyan Drake took the lion's share of running back snaps during the Ravens' Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Backups Mike Davis and Justice Hill both received two carries apiece.

The potential return of Dobbins in Week 2 would provide a significant spark for the run-heavy Baltimore offense.