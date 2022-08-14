Ravens Running Back 'Nicked Up' At Practice Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last year the Baltimore Ravens were historically banged up at the running back position, sending each of their top four running backs to injured reserve by year's end.

Not to ring any alarm bells, but the Ravens have just suffered a notable injury to their backfield. According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, veteran running back Mike Davis was "nicked up" towards the end of practice.

Per the report, Davis attempted to walk it off, but did not return to practice. However, he did not need to see a trainer immediately and did not leave the field early either.

Davis is heading into his first year with the Ravens after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He had 762 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Despite all of the injuries the Baltimore Ravens had last year, they still finished the season with the league's No. 3 rushing attack.

Running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray came out of nowhere to have bounceback years after being signed as late-offseason replacements.

But with the team's running back committee a lot healthier heading into this year, expectations are that the Ravens will once again have the top rushing attack in the NFL. If Mike Davis is healthy, they'll also have a solid receiving option out of the backfield too.

Will Mike Davis be a big contributor to the Ravens offense in 2022?