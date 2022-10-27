Ravens Sign Cornerback Prior To Tonight's Game

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens brought back an old friend for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster after they released him just a few days ago. He's been on the team's practice squad and their 53-man roster throughout the season.

Worley has played five defensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps. He's recorded one tackle thus far.

The Ravens also elevated linebacker Devon Kennard and nose tackle, Isaiah Mack, from their practice squad to the active roster.

This means that wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was signed by the Ravens last week, will not be active for the game.

Baltimore will look to get to 5-3 overall, while Tampa Bay will try to snap a two-game losing streak and get back to .500.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.