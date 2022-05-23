Ravens Sign Former Navy Football Star: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made a roster addition to start the week, announcing the signing of former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot Monday.

Fagot was one of four athletes granted special permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in sports instead of immediately serving their five-year military term.

Adam Schefter shared the Ravens announcement via Twitter and his post got some reaction from the NFL world.

As a member of the Midshipmen, Fagot recorded 282 career tackles, 35.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.