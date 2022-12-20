Ravens Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens signed a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad roster on Tuesday.

The team has added wide receiver Michael Thomas (no, not that Michael Thomas).

The seventh-year NFL pass catcher was most recently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals organization.

Through 10 games with the Bengals this season, Thomas reeled in just two catches for 38 yards. The former sixth-round pick originally joined the league as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Thomas has 30 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown on his career so far.

The Ravens have been thin at the wide receiver position all season. With Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace both on IR, the team only has four active wideout options: Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, DeSean Jackson and James Proche.

The Ravens will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.