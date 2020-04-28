Ravens Are Signing Former NFL Draft 1st Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made another strong addition to their team ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore, which had one of the best NFL Drafts, is reportedly signing another former first-round selection.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens are signing former Alabama football star D.J. Fluker. The veteran offensive lineman was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Fluker, 29, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Ravens will be his fourth NFL team.

The #Ravens beefed up their O-line with some veteran experience, agreeing to terms with former #Seahawks OL DJ Fluker, source said. The deal is pending the physical for the one-time first-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

Fluker was a standout offensive lineman at Alabama, where he won three national championships. He was a first-team All-American in 2012.

Baltimore could use Fluker to replace future Hall of Famer Marshall Yanda, who retired in March.

The #Ravens need to replace the potential future Hall of Famer Marshall Yanda, and Fluker is a strong candidate. https://t.co/z2HAq1yiMv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

The Ravens are coming off a disappointing Divisional Round loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC’s postseason.

Baltimore has made several key additions this offseason and Fluker is the latest.