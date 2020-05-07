Ravens Star Earl Thomas Makes Troubling Announcement

Athletes rarely want to view their names in TMZ headlines, but that’s apparently what Earl Thomas will be seeing on Thursday.

The Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl safety announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday night that TMZ Sports will have a story on him on Thursday.

“I guess I’ll be on TMZ in the morning somehow they got a police report with details … Obviously this is not how I wanted my birthday breakfast to start out or my birthday but it is what it is ..” he wrote on Instagram.

Thomas said there was an altercation between himself and his loved one, Nina.

“I just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”

Thomas turns 31 on Thursday.

The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back is coming off his first season with the Ravens. The five-time Pro Bowler was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team earlier this offseason.

TMZ Sports will apparently have the story on Thomas on Thursday morning.