Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play.

“I looked over and I said, I don’t think this guy is going to play,” Humphrey said.

Jackson had to miss Baltimore’s latest comeback win against Chicago due to an undisclosed illness. The only info that’s been released is that it’s not COVID-related or the flu.

It looked like the Ravens were on their way to dropping to 6-4 until backup Tyler Huntley delivered some magic. On 3rd & 12 with less than 35 seconds left, he delivered a bomb to Sammy Watkins which got the Ravens inside the five.

One play later, running back Devonta Freeman scored the game-winner to put Baltimore up for good, 16-13. The win got the Ravens to 7-3 as they will remain in first place after this week, no matter what happens.

Baltimore will be hoping that Jackson feels better this coming week as it has a massive rivalry matchup against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.