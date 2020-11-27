Ravens Star Has Honest Reaction To Facing Steelers Without Key Players

The Ravens vs. Steelers game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night was moved to Sunday earlier in the week. With COVID-19 cases continuing to sweep through the organization, this weekend’s rescheduled matchup is now in jeopardy as well.

Baltimore’s star quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for the virus Thursday evening. Jackson was one of four players and one staff member to test positive yesterday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell believes his team needs to take action to stop the spread. Campbell was one of the three positive cases on Wednesday that forced the Thanksgiving postponement. Centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were also placed on the COVID-19 reserves.

“We just want to contain this outbreak! Speaking from experience,” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “You don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football.”

The franchise has already made efforts internally to combat the spread. The Ravens official Twitter account posted a release on Wednesday saying they’d disciplined a staff member for violating the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

With Jackson’s positive test, the reigning MVP now joins a growing group of Baltimore players on the COVID-19 list. More than a dozen players have been added to that list just over the past week.

Even if the Ravens were somehow able to play on Sunday, they’d be severely undermanned. Along with Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins will also be out.

It’s hard to see Baltimore putting up much of a fight against undefeated Pittsburgh with such limited options on both sides of the ball.

Stay tuned for updates on the game’s status in the coming days.