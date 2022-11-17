Ravens Star Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is set to make a start for the Carolina Panthers in their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

In doing so, Mayfield will suit up against an old division rival from his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was asked what it will be like to play against Mayfield in a Panthers uniform. The secondary star admitted it will be a little bit unusual.

“I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life, so it will be a little different seeing those colors,” Humphrey said on Wednesday, per the team. “I thought the Lamar [Jackson], Baker thing would be a long time. So, him in the baby blue and white, it’s going to be different.

“But I’m sure he’ll still be the same feisty Baker that will … If he throws one on you, he’ll let you know, so I do like that about Baker. He has a lot of confidence in himself, and I’m sure he’ll be ready to lead that team.”

Mayfield started the first five games of the season before suffering a high-ankle sprain and losing his QB1 job to P.J. Walker. With Walker now out with an ankle injury of his own, the former No. 1 overall pick will reclaim his starting job.

In his eight career starts against Baltimore, Mayfield logged 2,221 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 58.4 passing.