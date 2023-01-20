Ravens Star Reacts To Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A series of cryptic tweets has led the NFL world to question Jalen Ramsey's future with the Los Angeles Rams.

The potential availability of an All-Pro talent like Ramsey has caused a flurry of reactions from around the league.

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey even took to Twitter with his thoughts on the matter.

"Are y’all thinking what I’m thinking?" he wrote.

If the Rams truly are looking to move on from Ramsey, the trade market will likely be red-hot this offseason. And given this tweet from Humphrey, the Ravens could be one of the many teams in line.

Humphrey notched his third Pro-Bowl selection this past season, logging three interceptions, 3.0 sacks and 71 total tackles through 17 games. The Ravens' other cornerback, Marcus Peters, just played the final year of his current contract with Baltimore.

Pairing Ramsey opposite of Humphrey would no question give the Ravens one of the best secondaries in the league.