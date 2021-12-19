The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Bad News

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season.

Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. He will not play against the Packers on Sunday.

Baltimore is still in playoff position, but the Ravens might have suffered just too many player losses at this point.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest tough news for John Harbaugh’s squad.

“The Ravens will still somehow win that division,” one fan predicts on Twitter.

“I knew Sammy Watkins playing in a football game in December was too good to be true,” another fan wrote on social media.

Watkins is one of several notable players likely to be out on Sunday.

Good luck, Baltimore.

The Ravens and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

