Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season.

Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. He will not play against the Packers on Sunday.

Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out Sunday vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Baltimore is still in playoff position, but the Ravens might have suffered just too many player losses at this point.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to react to the latest tough news for John Harbaugh’s squad.

“The Ravens will still somehow win that division,” one fan predicts on Twitter.

“I knew Sammy Watkins playing in a football game in December was too good to be true,” another fan wrote on social media.

Watkins is one of several notable players likely to be out on Sunday.

The Ravens could be without six of their top eight players in terms of 2021 salary cap hits Sunday: DL Calais Campbell ($13M)

LT Ronnie Stanley ($10M)

CB Marcus Peters ($10M)

CB Marlon Humphrey ($8.4M)

TE Nick Boyle ($5.8M)

WR Sammy Watkins ($5M) Brutal. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 19, 2021

Good luck, Baltimore.

The Ravens and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.