Ravens Veteran Accuses Titans Player Of Spitting On Him During Game

A Baltimore Ravens veteran lineman accused a Tennessee Titans player of spitting on him during Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round game.

Tennessee stunned Baltimore, 28-12, in the second round of the NFL’s postseason on Saturday. It’s the second straight one-and-done appearance for this Ravens team.

That wasn’t the only storyline following the contest, though.

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda told reporters that Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons took things too far.

“I had that guy spit in my face. I just want to put him on notice in the media. I’ve never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that there’s a right way and a wrong way to play football. That guy did not do it the right way,” he said.

Yanda reportedly alerted both the referees and a Titans veteran player about Simmons’ alleged spitting.

Simmons, a rookie, was the No. 19 pick in last year’s draft. He had one tackle in Saturday night’s upset win over Baltimore.