Ravens Wide Receiver Addresses Passing Game Criticism

Through the 2020 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens finished dead last in passing game rankings with 2,739 yards on just 171.2 yards per game.

As a result, the Ravens receiving corps has received plenty of criticism heading into 2021.

Responding to doubts about his team’s ability to improve in the passing game, third-year wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown gave a blunt statement during a Wednesday press conference.

“I let the outside be the outside,” he said. “We’re the Ravens. If it’s the scheme, if it’s the players, that’s on us. We’re going to get it right. That’s why we’re out here right now, to get it right. Whatever it is, we’re going to address it and get it right.”

The scheme Brown is referring to is one heavily reliant on an elite running game.

For the second season in a row in 2020, the Ravens broke the 3,000+ mark for rushing in a single season.. The year prior, the team set the all-time single-season rushing record with a staggering 3,296 yards. 2019 MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson notched his second straight 1,000+ rushing season in 2020 as well.

This past season, Brown led the Ravens in receiving yards (769) and touchdowns (8). The next leading Baltimore WR was Willie Snead IV, who left the team to join the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency earlier this offseason.

In response to their thinning wideout unit, the Ravens selected former Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall) and former Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace (No. 131 overall) in this year’s draft.

The Baltimore front office also signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins earlier this offseason.

Will this be enough to improve last season’s league-worst passing attack?