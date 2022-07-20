Ravens Wide Receiver Placed On Did Not Report List

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Devon Williams has been placed on the reserve/did not report list.

Williams, a former standout WR for Oregon, was picked up as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason.

Williams led the Ducks in receiving this past season with 35 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ravens lost their No. 1 wide receiver, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, in a 2022 Draft Day trade. Despite their serious need for improved wideout options, the team did not select a single WR in this year's draft.

That being said, the Baltimore organization also picked up Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden as an undrafted free agent. The Ravens' starting wide receiver corps currently consists of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

It's unclear what the Ravens plan to do with Williams before the start of the 2022 season.