Ravens Wide Receiver Reportedly Left Practice With Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens were already short-handed at the wide receiver position before Tuesday's unfortunate news.

According to a new report, Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay may have suffered a significant injury. Duvernay reportedly suffered a foot injury that has the team concerned for his immediate future.

"WR Devin Duvernay left practice today with a foot injury and there is concern it could be significant, per sources. He’s undergoing tests now. Baltimore claimed veteran WR Sammy Watkins off waivers today," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.

While the team signed Sammy Watkins, it will be difficult to replace Duvernay. He's currently second on the team in receiving touchdowns and third on the team in receiving yards.

He's also one of the most electric kick and punt returners in the game. No other player has returned a punt for the Ravens this season, which leaves the team in a bad spot.

We'll have to wait and see how bad the injury is.