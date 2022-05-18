Ravens WR Has Clear Message For Critics

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 09: Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Johnson #6 of the against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first quarter at TCFBank Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is high on the team--and his position group--heading into the 2022 season.

Bateman was on the cover of ESPN.com a couple of days ago and the question of "Can the Ravens win now with the current WR corps" was asked.

He then quote tweeted that tweet by saying that the Ravens WILL win with this group of receivers.

This has been a heavily debated topic among Ravens fans since they traded Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

They then didn't use any of their draft picks on a rookie receiver, which showed that they're comfortable with the group they have. They still could sign a veteran receiver at some point, but there haven't been too many rumors surrounding that kind of move lately.

Bateman showed flashes as a rookie after finishing the season with 515 yards and a touchdown off 36 receptions.

Now that he looks to be WR1, he's likely going to get more targets this season.

We'll have to see if he's right by the time the 2022 season ends.