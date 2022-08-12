Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process.

During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media that it was a soft-tissue injury and will force him to miss "a week or two" of action.

Proche is heading into his third year with the Ravens after being selected in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former SMU star served as Baltimore's primary punt returner as a rookie but was elevated to the receiving corps in 2021.

In two seasons, Proche has 17 receptions for 216 yards and an 8.6 yards/return average. This injury could wind up being a setback for him.

The departure of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has opened up a role in the receiving corps for any enterprising wide receiver to try and fill.

During the Titans game yesterday, rookie wide receivers Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and Raleigh Webb all stepped up with big plays.

James Proche's injury could wind up in him losing his spot on the receivers depth chart altogether. It's a situation worth watching in the days to come.

Who will emerge in the Ravens' receiving corps this coming season?