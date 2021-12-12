Ray Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Steph Curry

Steph Curry is closing in on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. The Golden State Warriors star needs just a couple of more 3s to break Allen’s all-time record.

While Curry is naturally getting compared to Allen, the now-retired NBA great thinks the comparisons are not necessary.

Allen told The Dan Patrick Show that he should be compared to Klay Thompson, not Steph Curry.

“In my comparison with Klay [Thompson], Klay is moving without the ball. He can shift the defense. When he gets open, everybody gets open, similar to how I played,” Allen said on the show. “I believe Steph is in a lane of his own that I don’t think he has [a comparison].”

Allen added that there aren’t too many players you can compare Curry to.

“You can say him [Curry] and Damian Lillard, with their ability to shoot from deep and be able to handle the ball and get into the paint,” Allen added. “But Steph gets to the paint more than Lillard does.”

“I would compare Klay more to myself and Reggie [Miller] because we are moving without the ball, we’re kind of on the weak side a lot, and throw [Richard] Hamilton even though Rip wasn’t a big volume 3-point shooter,” Allen continued. “But to be able to move the defense and to come off pin-downs and screens and shoot in transition without touching the ball is a real talent.”