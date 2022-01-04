Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For NBA’s Greatest Shooter

Ray Allen has revealed his choice for the NBA’s greatest shooter and it may surprise some people.

Steph Curry recently passed Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers but Allen doesn’t think he’s the greatest.

In fact, Allen thinks that Steph’s dad Dell Curry is the greatest shooter the sport has ever seen.

“The greatest I’ve ever seen, someone who was amazing, was Dell Curry because of the way he shot so efficiently without moving with the ball. It was like he could throw the ball up there,” Allen said.

Curry played in the NBA for 16 seasons (mainly for the Hornets) and was an absolute force from three. His career average is 40.2% from long range and his best individual season was in 1999 when he shot 47.6% from deep with the Bucks.

For comparison’s sake, Allen played in the NBA for 19 seasons and shot 40% from deep.

By the time Steph retires, it’s possible Allen could change his opinion. Curry already shoots 43% overall from deep and is right around 40% this season while averaging 27 points per game.