Ray Lewis Reacts To Death Of Ex-Teammate Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55.

Over the past few hours, his former teammates like Jamal Adams and Brad Jackson issued statements about his passing. Later this afternoon, legendary Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis remembered his longtime friend as well.

"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," Lewis said in a statement. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different."

" I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that."

"On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us. We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago."

He also included a message to Siragusa's family.

"To the Siragusa family: We have lost a great man, but God has gained a great angel. May they be blessed, held and comforted by the peace he brought to everyone who encountered him."

Our thoughts are with the Siragusa family.