Ray Lewis Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a video with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

The two retired NFL stars were hanging out at the historic Colosseum in Rome.

Lewis performed his iconic game entrance that he did before each contest during his 17-year NFL career. Edelman gave the thumbs-down signal used in the time of the gladiators.

"What we do in life… echoes in eternity," Edelman wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral clip.

"The ray lewis shuffle inside the colosseum is INSANE," one fan wrote.

"Good to see Ray Lewis is still killing it," another added.

"Sources say Edelman is set to make a Patriots come back and is recruiting hall of fame LB Ray Lewis to join him. one can dream," another joked.

Lewis, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, retired from football in 2012. Edelman ended his 11-year career with the New England Patriots after the 2020 season.

Both of these former football stars seem to be enjoying their post-NFL careers.