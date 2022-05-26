Ray Liotta, 'Field Of Dreams' Star, Dead At 67

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Ray Liotta attends 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ray Liotta, who starred in Field of Dreams, one of the best sports movies ever made, has died at 67.

The legendary Hollywood actor, perhaps best known for his role in Goodfellas, reportedly died in his sleep.

Deadline reported the tragic news on Thursday morning:

Deadline hears he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available.

Liotta was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta. He was married to Michelle Grace from 1997-2004.

Our thoughts are with Liotta's friends and family members.