Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 16: Ray Rice #27 of the Baltimore Ravens sits on the bench against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of their preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement.

Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice.

Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed back with open arms.

"Jimmy Smith and Co., feat. Ray Rice," Jonas Shaffer said on Twitter.

Ravens fans think Rice should be placed into the team's hall of fame. "Ray Rice should go into the Ravens Hall of Fame he was a beast," said one fan.

Another thinks he should have received another opportunity to keep playing in the NFL. "I wish rice got another shot man but I believe jk is his reincarnation," the fan said.

While his time with the team didn't end well, it's good to see Rice getting back alongside his teammates to honor a legendary Raven.