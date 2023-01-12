Ray Rice Is Trending Following The Dana White News

OWINGS MILLS, MD - MAY 23: Running back Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens addresses a news conference with his wife Janay (not pictured) at the Ravens training center on May 23, 2014 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Rice spoke publicly for the first time since facing felony assault charges stemming from a February incident involving Janay at an Atlantic City casino. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On New Year's Eve, UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a nightclub.

White spoke to the media this Wednesday. He revealed what his "punishment" will be for slapping his wife.

"What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however long I live...this is how I'm labeled now," White said. "My other punishment is that I'm sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now. There's a lot of things that I'm going to have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than what, if I take a 30-day, 60-day absence? That's not a punishment to me."

The lack of discipline regarding White's altercation has people bringing up former Ravens running back Ray Rice's situation from 2014.

Rice's NFL career came to an end after a video of him assaulting his wife was made public.

Even though White finds himself in a similar situation, it doesn't sound like he'll suffer the same fate. There are plenty of sports fans who have an issue with that.

"Ray Rice was banned for hitting his wife," Brandon Jacobs tweeted. "What’s gonna happen to Dana White?"

Marcellus Wiley recently discussed the lack of outrage surrounding White's situation.

"I’m not even going to mention what happened in the Ray Rice situation," Wiley said.

White told reporters there's no excuse for his behavior. His wife, Anne, said this matter is an isolated incident.

The two have been married for 27 years. They have three children together.