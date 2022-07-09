Rays, Athletics Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 07: Oakland Athletics catcher Christian Bethancourt (23) walks to the dugout during the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins on May 7th, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We have breaking news in Major League Baseball. The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring a veteran catcher from the Oakland Athletics in a notable trade.

The A's are sending 30-year-old catcher Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay.

In return, Oakland is getting AAA outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Trade season is kicking into gear. The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland A's for AAA outfielder Cal Stevenson and Class A right-hander Christian Fernandez, sources familiar with the trade tell ESPN," Passan reports.

In 56 games this season, the veteran Bethancourt is batting .249 with 19 RBIs.

MLB trade season is kicking into gear.

"Rays are gonna make Bethancourt elite now," one fan said.

"Never trade with the Ray's. Knowing them he'll become a real two way star in Tampa like SD tried," another fan wrote.

"I remember when he was the top prospect for the Braves. So much hype, surprised that he's still in the league," a fan commented.

Major League Baseball trade season is finally getting going. This won't be the last notable move made this month.