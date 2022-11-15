Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday.

The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced.

Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games there, he hit .300 (152-for-507) with a .377 on-base percentage, 32 doubles, 16 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

The lefty batter was called up to the big leagues in September, making his debut for the Rays and appearing in eight games.

Zárraga, who turns 22 tomorrow, went 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend this past season. The right-handed pitcher joined the Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2021.