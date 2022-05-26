Rays, Yankees Using Social Media Channels To Amplify Facts About Gun Violence

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees made a pretty meaningful announcement on Thursday night.

Rather than the teams doing their usual game coverage on Twitter, they've partnered with "Everytown" to share facts about gun violence in the United States after the most recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, we will be using our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence," a statement from the Yankees read. "The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo, and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable."

Both of these teams are the first to do this and it wouldn't be surprising if more follow suit.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by these awful tragedies.