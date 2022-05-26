Rays, Yankees Using Social Media Channels To Amplify Facts About Gun Violence
Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees made a pretty meaningful announcement on Thursday night.
Rather than the teams doing their usual game coverage on Twitter, they've partnered with "Everytown" to share facts about gun violence in the United States after the most recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, we will be using our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence," a statement from the Yankees read. "The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo, and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable."
Both of these teams are the first to do this and it wouldn't be surprising if more follow suit.
Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by these awful tragedies.