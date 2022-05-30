Real Madrid Could Reportedly Make Historic U.S. Signing

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 18: A Real Madrid CF flag flies outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 18, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images) Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Global soccer giant Real Madrid made history over the weekend by winning their 14th Champions League title. But they could make even more history this summer by bringing a United States player into the fold.

According to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are preparing a bid for American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old goalkeeper plays for Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire and he has five clean sheets in 14 games - tied for fifth-most in the league.

If signed, Slonina would be the American to ever be signed to the Real Madrid first team. Only one American has ever even been signed to Real Madrid's youth academy - Joshua Pynadath, back in 2013.

Slonina is seen as a rising star among American goalkeepers. While he's not quite ready to join the United States in the World Cup, he's considered the top American teenager at the position.

Gabriel Slonina has been making history in the United States for years now. The Chicago Fire signed him to a professional contract at the age of 14 in 2019, making him the second-youngest signing in league history.

In 2021, Slonina made his pro debut for the Fire and recorded a clean sheet against NYCFC in a 0-0 draw. He became the youngest starting goalkeeper in league history in that game as well as the youngest to record a clean sheet in MLS.

Earlier this year, Slonina had the option to commit to either the United States or Poland at a national team level. Slonina chose the U.S., to the delight of hardcore fans.

But an American getting the chance to play for Real Madrid - the most distinguished club in the world - would be special on an entirely different level.

Will Gabriel Slonina join Real Madrid?