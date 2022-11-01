Rece Davis Blasts 'Despicable' College Football Administration

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Rece Davis isn't happy with Auburn's administration following the Bryan Harsin firing on Monday.

Davis, who's the host of ESPN's College GameDay, unloaded on Auburn during a segment on ESPN’s College GameDay podcast.

He thinks that the school should've just cut him loose before this season started if it was just going to fire him after eight games.

“What happened to Bryan Harsin in the offseason was disgraceful. I mean, despicable,” Davis said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “You don’t want him? Pay the man his money. You end up having to do it anyway. Just say, ‘You know want, we didn’t want this’ and send him on his way. Instead, they did something nefarious and unfair."

Harsin finished his Auburn tenure with a 9-12 record. He went 6-7 with the team last year and 3-5 this season before he was dismissed.

Auburn will now look for a new head coach to try and get the program back to where it used to be.