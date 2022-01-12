The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rece Davis Describes ‘Tension’ Between Nick Saban, Kirby Smart

Rece Davis at ESPN college football show College GameDay in New York City.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Rece Davis still feels there’s a tension between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

During a recent appearance on “The ESPN College Football Podcast,” the “College GameDay” host described the palpable energy he felt speaking with the two coaches in the days surrounding Monday’s national championship game.

“Whether it’s totally about that they’ve both been at the upper echelon of the sport, whether it’s about second and 26, whether it’s about recruiting, whatever,” Davis explained. “Both of them professional about it, but you can feel it.”

“You can feel it and the things that happened,” he continued. “I mean Kirby really talked pretty openly about having a greater understanding now and kind of appreciating the relationship a little more.”

“And I think maybe Nick maybe has started to, not that he hasn’t always, but started to understand that you can foster those relationships and still maintain that high level of competition.”

Davis continued on. Telling his podcast-mates that the SEC championship and eventual College Football Playoff title game actually brought the two coaches closer.

“I’m not saying it was bad, and they’re still going to compete,” Davis said. “The way Nick handled himself, I think the graciousness that Kirby showed, it felt different. It felt different than it has the last few years.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.