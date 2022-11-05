Rece Davis Had New Health Update For Lee Corso This Morning

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that Lee Corso would not be accompanying the rest of the College GameDay crew to Athens, Georgia for Saturday's show.

It's the second-straight show Corso was forced to miss as he deals with health issues. Thankfully, College GameDay host Rece Davis had an update on the coach's condition.

Davis said that Corso is still recuperating, but doing well at home.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating," Rece Davis said at the start of Saturday's show. "Looking forward to getting him back. I talked to LC this week, and I said to him, 'What can we do for you?' He said, 'Go kill 'em on Saturday.' I think we can do that with a game like this."

Corso has missed four shows so far this season as he deals with what ESPN has been calling health issues.

It's not exactly clear what he's dealing with, but the 87-year-old analyst hopes to be back at some point this season.