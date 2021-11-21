Rece Davis Has Bold Prediction For LSU’s Next Coach

ESPN college football host Rece Davis has a pretty bold prediction for the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.

The longtime college football analyst offered up his prediction during a recent episode of ESPN’s college football podcast.

Davis believes that a current SEC assistant coach will land the job.

Here’s how the conversation went between Davis and David Pollack:

“I think Bill O’Brien is going to be the next coach at LSU,” Davis said. “Oh my god, OK,” Pollack said. Davis responded, “It’s not the first choice. The first choice is Jimbo Fisher.” “But Jimbo Fisher ain’t leaving,” Pollack said. “Right, precisely,” Davis responded.

O’Brien, the former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach, would certainly be a surprising hire.

“I think Bill O’Brien is on several lists,” Davis said. “Not just theirs. He’s a former NFL head coach. He did a remarkable job at Penn State.”

“So I think there are a lot of people in hiring positions — not just at LSU — who are considering him and like the NFL experience, even if it did go sour at the end,” Davis said. “There is some attractiveness to having that NFL experience.”

How would you feel about Bill O’Brien, LSU fans?