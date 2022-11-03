Rece Davis Makes Prediction On Matt Rhule

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is currently out of a job after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 10.

He got canned after the Panthers lost four of their first five games of this season. He finished his Panthers' tenure with an 11-27 overall record.

He's expected to be a hot candidate for some college football jobs later this year, but there's also a chance that he may take some time off.

Rece Davis, who's the host of ESPN's College GameDay, thinks that Rhule will indeed take a year off before jumping back into it.

"I think Matt might take a year off just by talking to people who have talked to him, but I think he'd be great for whoever hires him," Davis said on Thursday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

Rhule has shown an ability to win in college multiple times. Before he took the Panthers job, he compiled a 47-43 record across seven seasons at Temple and Baylor.

We'll have to see where he ends up next.