Rece Davis Names His 3 Favorite College GameDay Guest Pickers

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN's Rece Davis has been the host of College GameDay since 2015 and has worked on the show for far longer. So surely he must have some favorites among the many guest pickers they've had on the show.

Appearing on Gramlich & MacLain, Davis was asked to give his top three favorite campuses and three favorite guest pickers on College GameDay. After listing off Washington State, James Madison and Clemson as his favorite campuses, he then started discussing the favorite pickers.

"Celebrity pickers: Keegan Michael-Key, Ken Jeong was amazing, and (Matthew McConaughey). Ken Jeong's line, which I'm afraid to repeat, could be misconstrued... but he's such a good dude and he was great.

"I love Keegan. Keegan's been great over the years and done some really cool stuff for us including his James Franklin (impression). It's uncanny..."

"McConaughey comes out on the set and I greet him and he's really kind and that's the extent of it."

That's a strong lineup of guest pickers to go on Rece Davis' all-time list. Given some of the guests they've had, you almost go wrong with any list you might make.

Ken Jeong and Keegan Michael-Key are two of the most popular comics on the planet. And Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey similarly ranks among the most iconic faces out there.

Who are your three favorite College GameDay guest pickers?