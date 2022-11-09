Rece Davis Names His Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to really heat up.

There are only a few weeks left in the regular season and the top players are trying to put their best foot forward for college football's most prestigious trophy.

Rece Davis, who hosts ESPN's College GameDay, was asked who his Heisman frontrunner currently is and his answer shouldn't be that shocking.

“It really changed for Hendon Hooker on Saturday, because he’s not going to have that type of stage to win late,” Davis said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition). “C.J. Stroud is going to have that platform when they play Michigan late, so I would say that he is probably the favorite.”

Stroud has been electric for Ohio State this season. In nine games, he's completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Davis also thinks that Michigan running back Blake Corum could be his top favorite if he's able to help lead his team over Ohio State in a couple of weeks.

Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Nov. 26 for a winner-take-all game. Whoever wins that game will likely secure a berth in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in the Big Ten Championship Game.