Rece Davis: Peyton Manning Has "Something Special" Planned For College GameDay

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tennessee Volunteers legend Peyton Manning will be in Knoxville tomorrow for ESPN College GameDay and it appears he's not just bringing his insight into football for the big pregame show.

Ahead of Saturday's big Alabama-Tennessee showdown, ESPN's Rece Davis teased that Manning has "a little something special planned for when he shows up." Davis said that it's been a closely-guarded secret but that Tennessee fans will enjoy it.

“We’re fired up to have him,” Davis said. “I think Peyton’s got a little something special planned for when he shows up too, that I don’t know the full details of, because it’s a closely-guarded secret apparently, but he’s going to do something that I’ve been hinted to that Tennessee faithful will thoroughly enjoy.”

Some fans are speculating that Manning might be bringing the legendary Dolly Parton with him to sing a rendition of Rocky Top. Vols fans have wanted Parton to be a guest picker on GameDay for years.

"Either bring out [Dolly Parton] to sing Rocky Top or bring out [Joey Kent] and recreate the first play of the 1995 Bama game. No matter what, Go Vols!" WYMT's Angela Evans tweeted.

"If he brings out Queen Dolly maybe the Peyton curse can be righted," another fan begged.

Vols fans have already been a little spoiled this year with two College GameDay appearances in the first half of the season. But bringing the Tennessee singing legend to Knoxville would make the game one for the ages - win or lose.

What will Peyton Manning's surprise be?