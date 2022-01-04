Rece Davis Reacts To The Criticism Against Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN’s Rece Davis is coming to the defense of his “College GameDay” colleague. On Monday, Davis addressed the backlash to Kirk Herbstreit’s comments on bowl game opt-outs.

Appearing on “The ESPN College Football Podcast,” with David Pollack, Davis fired back at some of Herbstreit’s harshest critics.

“[Kirk Herbstreit’s] comments should be taken in entirety with his on-air clarification, not just one sentence,” the “College GameDay” host said. Adding, “He cares about players. After all he’s [a] father to players. [He] cares about the sport.”

“He isn’t motivated by any business agenda,” Davis continued. “Disagree with any of us. Fair enough. In my judgment, some reactions were transparent attempts to latch on to Kirk’s platform to gain attention.”

“Part of the deal I guess,” Davis concluded. “But the [conversation] should be evaluated fairly in its entirety.”

Herbstreit took some heat for questioning whether today’s college football player’s actually love football, amid the trend of NFL-caliber players opting out of non-playoff bowl games. After which, he attempted to clarify his comments.

“Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today,” the analyst tweeted. “Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category.”

Herbstreit isn’t the only member of the college football world to express these sorts of sentiments. However, after Matt Corral’s Sugar Bowl injury, fans and some media members circled back to his comments as a “this is why.”

The conversation surrounding the issue likely isn’t going anywhere. But Rece Davis felt it necessary to defend his longtime colleague and friend.