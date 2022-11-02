Rece Davis Reveals Guess For When College Football Playoff Will Expand

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff format will transition to a 12-team model sometime in the near future.

At the latest, the change will take effect for the 2026 college football season. That being said, the format shift could also happen as early as the 2024 season.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis expressed his belief that the expansion will go into effect as soon as possible.

"My guess is we'll have the expanded 12-team CFB Playoff by 2024," Davis said.

It's still unclear when exactly this change will happen — but the impending change itself has been confirmed. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously voted to implement the new 12-team model back in early September.

Under this new format, the six highest-ranked conference champions will get automatic bids. The top-four ranked conference champions will earn first-round byes. The final six teams will be comprised of the next highest-ranked at large teams.

For now, the college football world will continue under the current four-team playoff.