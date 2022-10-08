Rece Davis Reveals Health Update For Lee Corso

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Those watching ESPN's College GameDay last week noticed that Lee Corso was missing from the set.

Corso has reportedly been battling some health issues, but Chris Fowler maintained that the 87-year-old analyst was progressing well. On Saturday morning, Corso was absent from the show for a second week.

Rece Davis led off today's show with an update about the beloved former head coach.

"Lee Corso not with us today," Davis said this morning. "As those of you who are with us every week know, he didn't feel great at Clemson last week. He's feeling much better, we spoke to him yesterday, but he still needed another week to recuperate. Hope to get LC back in the chair pretty soon."

Hopefully Corso is able to make a full recovery in the very near future and get back on the ESPN set for the rest of the season.