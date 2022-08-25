Rece Davis Reveals His College Football Preseason Top 15 Ballot

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the college football season rapidly approaching, ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has revealed his preseason top-15 ballot.

His list featured a few notable differences and similarities to this year's preseason AP top 25.

Take a look at Davis' top-15 list here:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Utah Michigan Notre Dame Texas A&M Oklahoma NC State Baylor Oklahoma State Pitt USC Ole Miss

Davis' top-4 teams all perfectly matchup with the AP's preseason list. The biggest jump on his list come with Ole Miss at No. 15. The Rebels are listed at No. 21 on the AP's preseason poll.

The SEC is the best-represented conference on Davis' list with four teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have three, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with two apiece. Notre Dame is the lone independent team.

Week 0 of the 2022 college football season kicks off this Saturday.

Davis and the College GameDay crew will host their first show on Thursday, September 1 for a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The next installment will take place on Saturday, September 3 for a matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame.