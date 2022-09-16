Rece Davis Reveals Where College GameDay Was Supposed To Go Before Texas A&M Upset

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Texas A&M's massive upset loss to App State this past weekend caused more than just damage to the Aggies' loss column.

It also lost the program its shot to host ESPN's College GameDay in Week 3.

According to GameDay host Rece Davis, the weekly show was supposed to take place in College Station before the No. 6 team in the nation lost to their underdog opponent.

With its 17-14 win over the Aggies last weekend, App State earned the right to host GameDay in Boone on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 to start the 2022 season. The team's lone loss came in a thrilling 63-61 defeat against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 1.

App State will look to continue its forward momentum with a home matchup against Troy tomorrow afternoon. The College GameDay broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

No. 24 Texas A&M will look to bounce back with a home matchup against No. 13 Miami.