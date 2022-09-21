Rece Davis Suggests College GameDay's Dream Guest Isn't Available

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

When ESPN's College GameDay kicks off on Saturday morning the show will do so from Knoxville, Tennessee ahead of an epic matchup.

No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida in a huge showdown for both teams. With the show taking place from Knoxville, fans were wondering who might be the GameDay guest picker.

Most fans were hoping for their dream guest: Dolly Parton. Unfortunately, the Tennessee native doesn't appear to be available.

Here's what ESPN's Rece Davis said during his time on the Paul Finebaum Show, via Saturday Down South:

“We had one that arguably might have topped Luke Combs, but — I’ll let you read between the lines — I think she is unavailable to join us, which is unfortunate,” Davis said. “I think we know who that is,” Finebaum said. “Maybe that will change,” Davis said. “I hope so. It’s going to be tough. Luke was great. He was fun. He interacted great with Pat (McAfee) and Coach (Lee Corso). It was a great day, so hopefully we’ll try to match it on Saturday in Knoxville.”

If Parton isn't available, Peyton Manning could be the pick. He already has as working relationship with ESPN and could be in Knoxville for the massive showdown.

Who should be the GameDay guest?