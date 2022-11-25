Record-Breaking Ratings Revealed For Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mere minutes after a record number of people tuned in to see the Bills take on the Lions during Thanksgiving, an even higher number watched the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants.

According to FOX Sports PR, a record 42 million viewers tuned in for FOX's broadcast of the Giants-Cowboys game. That's more than 10-percent of the United States population.

Per the report, the mark is nearly 50-percent higher than last year's game on FOX and a three-percent increase over last year's comparable window.

Given how close the game was for most of it, fans were clearly on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happened next.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants had a back-and-forth first half with three lead changes, some shocking turnovers and a bunch of big plays. The Giants took a 13-7 lead to halftime.

But in the second half, the Cowboys offense started humming thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz to go up 21-13. In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys sealed the deal with a rushing touchdown from Peyton Hendershot.

The Giants were able to cover the spread with a touchdown in the final 12 seconds, but the game was still an almost instant classic on Thanksgiving.