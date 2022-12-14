Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023.
Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
The three-star TE is the third commit for Fickell since he took the Wisconsin job in late November.
Ashcraft took an official visit to Madison this past weekend.
"I had an amazing time on my official visit," Ashcraft said, per Badger247. "The one thing that stood out to me is how genuine coach Fickell is and how much he really cares about developing players."
Wisconsin has a rich history of tight end talent. Perhaps Ashcraft can contribute to that reputation under the new Luke Fickell regime in Madison.