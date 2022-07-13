Recruiting Analyst Thinks Arch Manning Is Overrated: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Right now, Arch Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 cycle. However, that may soon change.

Rivals analyst Mike Farrell said in a recent interview that Manning is only a five-star prospect because of his family name.

To make matters worse, family name aside and Farrell would rate Manning as a three-star prospect.

"If his last name wasn’t Manning, he would be a 3-star," he said on the Crain & Company. "He plays a very low level of competition, he hasn't progressed," Farrell added. "He had a really good freshman season, I wouldn't say regression but he hasn't progressed. And when he has had to step up against other competition, especially the playoff game where he looked awful. It just hasn't translated.

Farrell isn't the only one who feels this way about Arch Manning.

It's a pretty common opinion actually.

"Been saying this. He’s not that great and tbh. I’m gonna agree with the 3 star comment. Maybe 4 on his best day. Congratulations Texas! I hope he helps break the streak," one fan said.

At the very least, there's at least a few quarterback recruits - like Malachi Nelson and Dante Moore - who probably should be ranked higher than Manning at this point.

"I would disagree with the 3 star assumption, but I would have about 3 QBs higher than Arch," another fan wrote. "This is the most hyped recruit possibly ever, so ranking him anything less than at the top wouldn’t be the popular thing to do. That last name has generated a lot of press for CFB!"

"He wouldn’t be a 5 , but 3 is an exaggeration. He’s got a good frame, strong arm, and all the intangibles. A lot of IMG, Mater Dei, and big school players have inflated ratings, too. Goes both ways," said Fifth Quarter Ole Miss.

Is Arch Manning a five star? That's probably a stretch. How about a high three-star? Feels too low.

Manning seems like your typical, yet talented four-star recruit.