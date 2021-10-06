Recruiting Analysts Names The 5 Teams Arch Manning “Likes”

As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class and one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in recent memory, Arch Manning has garnered attention from nearly every top program in the nation.

Of those programs, Manning has reportedly made it clear that he likes these five programs: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson.

This past weekend, Manning traveled over to Tuscaloosa to visit Bryant-Denny Stadium as the No. 1 Crimson Tide took down the No. 12 Rebels 42-21. And unsurprisingly, he was “nothing but impressed” by Nick Saban’s program.

“For Arch Manning, he just loves structured organization and the nuances of Alabama,” 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong said. “(He likes) the strength and conditioning program and those things all stand out about Alabama. The professionalism of the program and just the way they go about their business as Alabama (is) firmly in the running for Arch’s services as they battle with the likes of Georgia, Clemson, Texas and Ole Miss, to name a few others, that we know he definitely likes.”

Arch Manning’s upcoming visits 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bQuQxgmVog — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2021

This Fall, Manning will visit each of these five schools.

He began this year’s collegiate tour with a visit to Athens to watch Kirby Smart’s No. 2 Georgia squad rout South Carolina in Sanford Stadium. Now that he’s notched his Alabama visit, the talented young quarterback will round out the month of October with trips to Texas, Ole Miss and then Clemson.