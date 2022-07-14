Recruiting Expert Responds To Controversial Arch Manning Opinion

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

On Tuesday, recruiting analyst Mike Farrell made waves around the sporting world when he said No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning would be a "three-star" if it weren't for his last name.

Many recruiting analysts have vehemently disagreed with this take, including On3 Sports' J.D. PicKell.

“This kind of calls into question: How much is the Manning name boosting Arch Manning? Ultimately asking the question is Arch Manning overrated?” PicKell said on The Hard Count. “Because this person with a fair amount of credibility made that claim. He also said, ‘Anytime I watch another quarterback in this class, I like them better,’ which that in itself implies that stars are somehow relative to the rest of your peers. Like, we’re grading you based on how other guys around you are doing and not in relation to just the model as a whole, which that in itself feels like the first chink in the armor. “But I asked Charles Power … [to] talk to me about Arch Manning. I actually asked him that exact question. How much of his last name is boosting him? And he had a couple of key points. One, he said [the] last name, obviously, looks good. But when it comes to just what you’re watching on tape and what you watch up close with Arch Manning, he said he’s got the quickest release of a high school prospect that [Power’s] ever seen. And Charles Power has seen a lot of high school prospect. He also said he’s the most physically developed of the group and he’s very polished. Doesn’t sound like a three-star quarterback to me.”

PicKell believes Manning has earned his five-star ranking fair and square.

“They’re not just handing out five stars,” PicKell said. “They’re not just giving out five-star grades like they’re candy on Halloween. Five-star grades are incredibly difficult to come by and every single recruiting service that I’ve seen to this point has Arch Manning as a five-star. So that means that either all these recruiting services are in cahoots or Arch Manning’s really that guy.”

Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, is one of the most highly-sought-after college football recruits in recent memory. Every major recruiting service has him ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class with a five-star rating.

Standing 6-foot-4, the Isidore Newman senior has the prototypical quarterback body to go along with his elite football pedigree.

Manning finally made his much-anticipated collegiate decision last month when he committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Do you think Manning is overrated?