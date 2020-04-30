Redskins Announce Jersey Number For TE Thaddeus Moss

The Washington Redskins announced today the official jersey numbers for their rookie draft picks and signings. Former Ohio State star Chase Young highlights the class. He’ll wear No. 99.

The son of former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss is also part of the Redskins’ rookie class. Tight end Thaddeus Moss went unselected, but was an undrafted free agent signing.

Moss was not given his father’s No. 84. He wore No. 81 in college, but he won’t be wearing that number, either.

Washington has given Thaddeus Moss No. 46. The former LSU tight end’s number was officially announced with the rest of the class on Wednesday.

Thaddeus Moss making the Redskins’ official roster is far from a guarantee, of course. It’s rare for an undrafted free agent to make an NFL active roster.

The former LSU Tigers tight end is coming off of a strong 2019 season, though, and he clearly has some good genes.

Washington heads into the 2020 season hoping to improve on its 3-13 finish a year ago.