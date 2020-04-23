Redskins, Bucs Reportedly Discussed Major NFL Trade

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly had discussions about a major NFL trade earlier this offseason.

With the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, promising tight end O.J. Howard is believed to be on the trading block. The Redskins could be a team of interest.

Washington has standout offensive tackle Trent Williams wanting a trade, so perhaps there could be something to a trade between the two NFC teams.

ESPN reported today that the Buccaneers and Redskins had a Williams-Howard trade planned earlier this offseason, but it fell through.

“A source told ESPN that the Bucs were in discussions to trade Howard two months ago to the Washington Redskins in exchange for offensive tackle Trent Williams, but talks fell through,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported.

It’s unclear why exactly those talks fell through, but perhaps they could be re-sparked ahead of the NFL Draft.

Williams might be hinting at a trade on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Trent Williams most recent post to IG. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S5pWwgFpWp — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) April 23, 2020

The Browns might be the favorite to land Williams at this point, though. Cleveland and Washington have reportedly had ongoing discussions about a major move this week.

If a Williams trade is going to happen, it’ll probably happen soon. The NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night. Williams could be moved before then.